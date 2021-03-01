It’s coyote mating season – here’s how to keep them away from your pets and food

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — They are in every state except Hawaii, extremely adaptable to their surroundings, and might eat your small dog or cat if you are not careful.

They are coyotes, and this time of year they are out looking for mates, and of course, food.

Becky Spencer, director of Peoria County Animal Protection Services, said coyotes are naturally fearful of humans, and to just leave them alone. But if they get too close, she said to use the hazing method.

“We recommend that you raise your arms up in the air, and you yell at them, stomp and wave your hands, spray water, all of those things that might deter them from coming closer to humans,” she said.

Spencer said to keep your pets inside, keep your garbage sealed, and of course, don’t feed the coyotes.