“It’s getting worse”: Peoria furniture store experiences weekend vandalism

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria furniture store has been the victim of multiple vandalisms over the years. After another incident this past weekend, the owner is calling for the crime to stop.

Anas Alwari, the owner of The Store on North Sheridan Street, says on Saturday, cars outside his business were broken into and items were stolen.

Alwari says this is around the seventh time his store or property has been vandalized during the last three years.

He also tells WMBD-TV that each time minors appear to be the suspects, they are caught in the act on his security footage.

“The future is what scares me the most. They are bad now, but it’s getting worst. It was one kid, two kids, and then five, and now every time it’s a different kid, it’s not the same one. So what does that mean in the next five years,” Alwari said.

Alwari says he hopes the city takes action to prevent these types of crimes from continuing.