PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Baby Shark and his undersea friends will be taking a deep dive at the Peoria Civic Center as part of the “Big Broadwave Tour.”

According to a Peoria Civic Center news release, the interactive live show will feature an all-new original story in addition to new twists on classic Baby Shark songs.

This marks our sixth touring collaboration with our partners at Nickelodeon, and our first foray into the underwater world of Baby Shark. Audiences can expect a dynamic, engaging, and colorful production filled with some of Baby Shark’s most beloved characters. This kid-friendly interactive production is sure to create a sea of lasting memories for kids and adults alike. Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group.

A pre-show experience, “The Fintastic Photo-Op” will offer in-person photos with Baby Shark and an exclusive gift for each kid.

Two shows are scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 6 and may be purchased here.