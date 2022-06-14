NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As temperatures rise to triple digits, many are looking for a way to stay cool during this extreme heat.

Families migrated to their local pools and aquatic centers in response to try and beat the heat. Tuesday morning the Fairview Aquatic Center had a line of patrons out the door.

With school out and kids on summer break, many parents are simply looking for a way to keep their children cool and entertained.

Nicole Sniff and her daughter spend a lot of their summer time at the pool but especially when temperatures rise above 90 degrees

“It’s nice to have a break from reality and come here and relax and have fun with the kids and they just enjoy it every time we come,” said Sniff

The Fairview Aquatic Center opens at 11:30 a.m. every day of the week.