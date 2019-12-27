“It’s just really scary.” Neighbors react to Christmas morning triple homicide in Livingston County

CULLOM, Ill. — Neighbors in a central Illinois town are in shock after a Christmas Day triple homicide.

Neighbors tell WMBD Cullom is a normally quiet town, and this is something that never happens.

“It makes living here feel a little uneasy,” said Lindy Flowers.

For a town of 600 people, a crime of this magnitude is nearly unheard of.



Flowers moved to Cullom from Kankakee last year in an attempt to get away from the violence there, now she can see crime scene tape from her backyard.

“It’s just really kind of scary to know something like this happened so close to home. We didn’t even have any idea that anything like this was even going on. It’s just really scary,” Flowers said.

53-year-old Clifford Brewer was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder after the Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson found a 48-year-old Shirley A. Brewer, 51-year-old Norman T. Walker, and 27-year-old Christian A. Brewer at what neighbors say is Brewer’s home on the 400 block of Jackson street Wednesday morning.

Coroner Watson tells WMBD Shirley is Clifford’s wife, and Christian is Clifford’s son.

“I didn’t hear anything. Like I said we had no idea we were just up playing video games watching tv playing with the kids and we had no idea any of this was even going on,” Flowers said.

Illinois State Police Officers were still on scene Thursday.

Analysts were coming in and out of the home throughout the day as well.

Clifford Brewer, the alleged suspect, is set to appear in court Friday morning at the Livingston County Courthouse.