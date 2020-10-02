‘It’s like quicksand’: Havana fire captain stresses safety practices after two brothers sink waist-deep in mud

HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — The rescue of two teenage brothers who sank waist-deep in the mud at the Havana Riverfront park, Wednesday, is causing Havana authorities to remind the public about safety practices.

Captain of the Havana fire department Matthew Fliege said the incident was a rare occurrence but it’s still one to watch out for. He said the river may seem harmless but when dealing with it, it’s always smart to exercise caution.

If someone looked directly over the pier at the Riverfront park Thursday, they’d see two small sets of footprints leading to a huge mud pile. That’s where Brandon Lindsey said his two 13-year-old were trapped for almost two hours Wednesday.

“They were exactly right where that big mud pile was,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the family was camped out in the parking lot. He said the boys were fishing on the pier of the Illinois River when one of the fishing rods fell over the railing.

“They decided to go after it and found out that the river mud wasn’t anything to play with,” Lindsey said.

“It’s like quicksand,” Fliege said. “It can suck you in quickly.”

Lindsey said one of the boys took a few steps and sank waist-deep. He said the other went to help and sank also. He said he went looking for them when he didn’t see their fishing poles or hear them nearby.

“They were laughing and throwing mud at each other,” Lindsey said. “They weren’t concerned about it. They didn’t realize the bad of a predicament they were in.”

He said after finding them, he called 9-11. Fliege said it took 53 minutes to get both boys out and he’s sending out a warning about the dangers of the river.

“Not just the waters but the banks are dangerous also,” Fliege said. “At any one time, anything can be in the mud or the water that can cause injury. Best case is you just stay away from the edge and away from the water.”

He said the section by the dock where the boys sunk is usually underwater, but Havana’s been in a drought lately and its water stage is currently low. He said whether that area is underwater or not, it’s a good place to avoid.

“If you drop anything over the side of the dock I would let it go,” Fliege said. “It can be replaced.”

He said even if some areas near water might look solid they could still be dangerous, so it’s best not to test them.

Lindsey said both of his sons are in good spirits about the incident and it remains a lesson for everyone.

