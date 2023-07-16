PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July 16 is National Ice Cream Day!

There may be some things you may not know about ice cream, as there is quite a bit of science behind the sweet treat.

Brainly quizzed 700+ middle school and high school students, revealing:

Nearly 50% do not know the temperature ice cream freezes at (32 degrees Fahrenheit!)

54% believe vanilla ice cream was invented before chocolate

Chocolate actually came before vanilla!

Only 33% could identify that ice cream is a gas, liquid, and solid

Enjoy your National Ice Cream day, it will be a hot one!

Where is your favorite place to go, and what is your favorite flavor? Let us know!