NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past.

The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.

CEFCU, or the Citizens Equity First Credit Union, will pay Illinois State Athletics approximately $3.1 million over 10 years for the naming rights, in addition to other related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.

According to the Board of Trustees’ media release Friday, this money will be allocated to enhance the student-athlete experience at ISU.