‘It’s something that our class can remember,’ Tremont High School students excited for homecoming with more normalcy

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – With October just days away, homecoming festivities are picking up across Central Illinois.

This includes Tremont High School, where students and staff are welcoming back celebrations with a lot more normalcy.

Last academic year, Tremont High School chose a spring celebration.

“It was very scaled back. We didn’t have a dance and we didn’t do it necessarily with the football season as much,” said Cassy Wicks, a teacher at Tremont High School.

Some students said they understood why it was necessary, but also felt let down not being able to experience a traditional homecoming with their classmates.

“People buy dresses, [and] they’re really excited for it. So it’s pretty disappointing for me since I didn’t get to have that event,” said Chase Gibson, president of Tremont High School’s student council.

Now in the fall of 2021, most of the school’s celebrations are back in near full force.

“We get to have our games, we get to be outside, we do a cookout, we do a can food drive for the community,” Wicks said.

Tremont High School’s dance is also returning.

Instead of an indoor dance, staff said it’s been moved outdoors to give students as much of a normal experience as possible.

“I think it’ll be a very special night and that people will remember it, and it will be as similar as possible to how we normally do things,” said Sydney Bane, chair of Tremont High School’s homecoming dance.

With all the challenges schools have faced during the past year and a half, homecoming organizers said they hope students don’t take this opportunity for granted.

“The seniors last year, they didn’t get to experience it. So it’s something that our class can remember that we were able to have going through all the rough times with COVID,” said Lucas Wendling, second vice president of Tremont High School’s student council.

The school will also have a parade this Friday. The grand marshals will be two Tremont seniors from last year who were unable to attend their graduation because they were in quarantine.