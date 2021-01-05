“I’ve been freezing;” Peoria couple still without power after winter storm, says landlord won’t help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria couple said they’ve been living without power since Sunday and freezing in their apartment. They said the landlord claims he can’t do anything about it.

“I am frozen and I’ve been frozen since 2 p.m. yesterday,” Lacey Carter said.

On Monday afternoon, Lacey Carter and her boyfriend Bryant Rucker said they were going on the second day in their East Bluff apartment on Ellis street with no electricity and no heat. They said they’re low on blankets and winter clothes and they’re starting to reach their breaking point.

“[It] should be illegal for us to sit here with no power,” Carter said. “We can’t deal with this cold.”

They said the building’s powerlines were knocked down over the weekend and said the maintenance guy who came out told them he was unlicensed and it would be illegal for him to touch anything.

“He was actually in the back fiddling with it and as soon as we told him you guys were coming he was gone,” Carter said.

The couple said they called Ameren to come out and fix the lines. They said Ameren came out and hooked up the mainline but told them the rest, including paying for repairs and looking for a licensed electrician, was the responsibility of their landlord, Jon Kincaid.

“It took us billions of calls and messages just to get a response back,” Carter said.

She showed text messages of her conversation with Kincaid saying he can’t afford to fix anything because the tenants in the building owed a combined total of $9,250 and he’s broke.

“He has no money to fix it so where does our rent money go,” Carter said. “

They said what’s even scarier is the health concern this presents for Bryant, who said he has hemophilia.

“I have medication where it needs to be refrigerated,” Rucker said. “Without that, I don’t know how my medicine is.”

Joe Dulin, Peoria’s Assistant Community Development Director, said there’s a minimum temperature that properties have to be kept in order to be a safe place to live.

He said when a tenant is going through issues with their property and they feel the landlord isn’t listening to them or isn’t making corrections, they’re encouraged to reach out to the Peoria Care hotline, at (309) 494-2273, or the development center.

“The complaint gets logged into our system, it gets in the hands of the code inspector, and then the code inspector will send a follow-up, you know call them,” Dulin said.

As of now, both Lacey and Bryant say they’re still waiting and praying for assistance to have their power restored.

WMBD reached out to Kincaid and left voice messages requesting comment and never received a response.