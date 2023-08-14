PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Valley Yacht and Canoe Club will hold its annual Cardboard Boat race over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the club, the event will begin at noon, Sept. 3, at the Ivy Club, 5102 N. Galena Road, where attendees can vote on the best boat presentation with a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The kid’s race will be held in the Ivy pool at 1 p.m., followed by the adult races in the club’s harbor.

Registration for the event is open now, with entry fees ranging from $25 for kids to $100 for adults to $250 for corporate entries. Those who want their boats built for them can have that done for $500. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Admission is free for spectators.

“This year we’re opening the event to the public, so everyone from kids, adults, clubs and businesses can join in on the activities,” said Tim Ward, chair of the event and Rear Commodore at the Ivy Club. “That and moving the event to the Sunday of Labor Day weekend this year should help us attract more people and raise more dollars for Alzheimer’s.”

Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. A live band will play on the Ivy barge after the award ceremony.

“We’re hoping that more people in the community participate – get their friends together, build a boat and then paddle it,” Ward added. “Or just come spend a beautiful day on the river with us. It’s all for Alzheimer’s.”

More information is available on the Ivy Club’s website, on the club’s Facebook page and also by calling (309) 682-5419.