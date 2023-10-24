BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has been named the official health care provider for Illinois Wesleyan University athletics in an exclusive partnership.

As part of the renewable three-year agreement, OSF HealthCare will provide athletic training services to all Illinois Wesleyan University Titan student-athletes.

“We are excited to continue building meaningful partnerships in the Bloomington-Normal community and extremely proud to be a part of the Titan family as their official health care provider,” said Lynn Fulton, president, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center. “We are looking forward to providing world-class athletic training services to the IWU Titans and supporting their health and wellbeing.”

OSF HealthCare and IWU have a long history of being embedded in this area. IWU was founded in 1850, and the sisters of the Order of St. Francis opened what is now OSF St. Joseph in 1880.

The athletic partnership began in August, but the formal agreement was recently signed.