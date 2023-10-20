BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) President S. Georgia Nugent announced Friday that she will be stepping down next year.

According to an IWU news release, Nugent will be stepping down at the end of the academic year on July 31, 2024.

She joined IWU as the interim president in August 2019 and was selected as the university’s 20th president in November of that year. She was the first woman to serve as president of the university.

“I have deeply appreciated the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Nugent stated in a letter to the IWU community. “I have cherished every opportunity to meet with our amazing alumni — who are so grateful for their IWU education and so effective and successful in their chosen paths after graduation. My interactions with current bright and engaging students convince me that they, too, will accomplish great things.”

Before coming to Wesleyan, she served as president of Kenyon College for 10 years. She also served as the interim president at The College of Wooster.

IWU immediately began to search for its 21st president. The search committee will be headed by trustee Tom Lawrence.