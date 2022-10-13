BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A collegiate women’s volleyball team hosted a blood drive Thursday afternoon in Bloomington.

Illinois Wesleyan Titans women’s volleyball hosted a blood drive in partnership with Impact Life at the Hansen Student Center. It was planned by their teammate, Taylor Babec.

Babec survived childhood cancer thanks in part to 22 blood transfusions she received while undergoing treatment.

Now, the All-American middle-blocker said it’s her mission to give to others in need of blood.

“There are certain blood types that need this or certain types that need that, so it’s important for everyone that they can donate because if they don’t; that one person that has a certain type of blood… can’t get the blood they need,” Babec said.

Babec said she and her mother hosted similar blood drives when she was younger in her hometown of Joliet.

36 people signed up to give blood, including most of Babec’s teammates.

The collected blood will be distributed to the over 120 hospitals within Impact Life’s network.

Impact Life said one blood donation can help save three lives.