J. David Zimmerman new Tazewell County Board Chairman

by: Gretchen Teske

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — J. David Zimmerman (R) won the race for Tazewell County Board Chairman Tuesday night.

According to the Tazewell County election commission, J. David Zimmerman won with 78.7% of the vote.

