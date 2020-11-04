Jamie Harwood wins race for Peoria County Coroner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jamie Harwood (D) won the race for Peoria County Coroner Tuesday.

According to the Peoria election commission Harwood won with 80.4% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

