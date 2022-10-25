NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Actor, singer, and Illinois native Jane Lynch was inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame Tuesday morning at Illinois State University.

Lynch is from Dolton, IL, and is a graduate of Thornridge High School and ISU. Throughout her career, she has received five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From television, viewers know Lynch from her roles on Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Weakest Link; from the stage, Lynch has performed as Miss Hannigan in Annie, Mrs. Brice in Funny Girl, and more.

“Knowing my name will be added to the prestigious list of broadcast giants with Illinois ties who have preceded me in entering the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame; names like Joan Rivers, Jack Benny, Steve Allen, Bill Murray, Mike Wallace, and Oprah…. well, it’s quite an honor indeed!” Lynch said of her induction.

The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel.