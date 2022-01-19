January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria and Tazewell’s county health departments are teaming up to bring awareness to cervical cancer this month.

The Murray Baker Bridge in Peoria was lit Wednesday night, Jan. 19, for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative, Reveal the Teal: Illuminating Central Illinois, aiming to bring awareness about the disease.

Sara Sparkman, communications manager for Tazewell County Health Department, said more than 14,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

Sparkman said the health department offers a variety of preventative resources people can access, like HPV vaccinations, a leading cause of cervical cancer.

“That vaccine is eligible for children, males and females…starting at 11 and it can go up to age 26,” Sparkman said. “We also offer free cervical cancer screening for women 21 to 64.”

Woodford and Marshall county are also illuminating structures to show support. The bridge will stay lit for five days.