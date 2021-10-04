Jason Aldean concert canceled at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like country music star Jason Aldean will not be playing in Peoria.

Aldean was previously scheduled to play at the Peoria Civic Center (PCC) on Oct. 7.

In an email sent to WMBD, PCC Marketing Manager Kelsy Martin said anyone who purchased tickets for the concert has been notified of the cancellation via email.

Martin also said refunds will be issued from a patron’s point of purchase.

It is unclear what led to the cancelation of the concert. When WMBD reached out to the center for answers, Martin was unable to provide any additional details.