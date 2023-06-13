PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jason Bonham, son of original Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will be performing “Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening” at the Peoria Civic Center Theater August 26.

After John died in 1980, Jason has stepped up and into his father role as the drummer of Led Zeppelin to keep his fathers legacy alive.

In January of 1995, represented his father when Led Zeppelin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Shortly after, Jason put together a solo project which culminated in “In the Name of My Father – The Zepset”, which featured the songs of the original Led Zeppelin .

Tickets go on sale Friday June 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office on Fridays at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.