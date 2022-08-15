PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16.

According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.

The Khoury’s first opened studios in Peoria in 2010. Their other studio is located at 2302 West Glen Ave.

More information about J+B Studios is available on their website and Facebook page.