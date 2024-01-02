PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local used car dealership on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria has closed its sales department.

According to the J.D. Byrider Peoria Facebook Page, they have permanently closed. The Byrider website has also removed the Peoria location from its list of locations in Illinois.

Byrider Communications & Public Relations Manager Zach Zagar clarified that the sales department closed on Dec. 14, 2023, but the service and accounting departments remain open at the location.

Zagar also stated that customers can continue to pay their contracts using their preferred payment method, whether it is autopay via phone or text, or on the MyByrider app.

Anyone with payment questions is encouraged to call (888) 240-3595.