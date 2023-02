PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Jeep crashed into Pottsies Place in Pekin near Margaret and Third Streets at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Pottsies co-owner Terra Remelius, the crash caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damages.

Pottsies is temporarily closed due to the crash but hopes to reopen this weekend.

This story will be updated.