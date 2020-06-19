Jeffrey Reinking firearms case remains under prosecution

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The firearms case against Jeffrey Reinking is still under prosecution after a circuit judge denied the motion to dismiss the case.

Tazewell County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman rejected the motion Thursday just two weeks after hearing arguments in favor of the dismissal.

56-year-old Jeffrey Reinking was charged in March 2019 with the class 4 felony after intentionally giving a Bushmaster AR-15 to his son Travis between Nov. 12-30, 2017. Travis was a patient at Methodist Medical Center of Illinois – Mental Health Unit in the last five years, which makes the delivery a violation.

Travis’s FOID card was revoked in August 2017 when he moved to Colorado. Jeffrey confirmed he gave his son access to guns two years ago in December even after Tazewell County police advised against it.

Travis is on trial for the Nashville Waffle House shooting that left four people dead in April 2018. Investigators discovered that he used a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle to commit the crime. Reinking’s attorney, Joel Brown, argued for dismissal making arguments that the statute for transferring weapons was vague and did not apply to his client.

Reinking is scheduled for another court appearance on July 23.

