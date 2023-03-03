PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Jeffrey Reinking has been sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections in charges related to a 2018 shooting.

Jeffrey Reinking was charged with giving his son, Travis Reinking, a Bushmaster AR-15 in Nov. 2017. Travis was a patient at Methodist Medical Center of Illinois – Mental Health Unit, which makes the firearm delivery a violation.

Travis later used the AR-15 in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House that killed four people and injured four others in April 2018.

Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney, Mr. Doubet, argued that Reinking was made aware of a letter from the police stating Travis’ FOID card was invalid in Illinois since he wasn’t a state resident any longer.

Reinking kept the guns for a while until he contacted Tremont police, who said he could give his son his guns back as long as Travis doesn’t use them in Illinois.

The state’s attorney argued Jeffrey knew that Travis was treated at a mental health facility in 2016 before turning over a gun to him.

In July 2022, Travis was sentenced to consecutively serve multiple life sentences plus 114 years.