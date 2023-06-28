BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After pausing for the pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is returning to Grossinger Motors Arena.

According to a news release, they will be hosting two three-day “Exercise Patience!” Conventions. The June 30-July 2 events will be held in Spanish, and the July 7-9 event will be held in English.

The conventions will have six sessions that will explore the quality of patience. A live baptism will also be performed following the Saturday Morning session.

“We are so excited to be back together in person this year,” said Brad Fleetwood, local

spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our online conventions kept our communities safe

during the pandemic, and millions enjoyed the convenience of the high-quality programs.

But nothing can replace the feeling of fellowship face to face.”

The convention is open to the public.

The Bloomington convention will be one of 700 that will be held across the U.S. and one of 6,000 that will be held across the world.

More information is available on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website.