NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of Jelani Day has announced via Facebook that the Jelani Day Foundation 2nd Annual All-White Remembrance Dinner has been postponed.

The dinner was originally set for August 26 but was postponed due to recent investigation and case updates that the family said they must focus on.

The new date for the dinner is set for February 3, 2024.

The family said that those who have already purchased tickets will be able to attend the dinner in February. They also stated that those with tickets may request a full refund or donate the ticket to a Jelani Day Foundation supporter who would like to attend the dinner.