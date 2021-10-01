Jelani Day’s fraternity brothers create petition calling for federal and state death investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jelani Day’s fraternity brothers from Alabama started an online petition calling for federal and state law enforcement to take over the death investigation.

Day, 25, was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, but his body was not positively identified until Sept. 23.

The online petition, filed by the members of Omega Psi Phi at Alabama A&M University, states Bloomington Police has “shown the inability to handle a case of this nature.” They are calling for federal and state authorities to take over the case.

The petition lists multiple reasons for the request, including failure to secure critical surveillance video, inability to assign multiple investigators to the case, failure to secure and process crime scene and failure to request federal assistance.

John Fermon, public information officer at Bloomington Police, said the LaSalle County Sheriff is leading the investigation, not them.

The petition has gathered more than 14,000 signatures since Sept. 27.