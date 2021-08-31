Jelani Day’s mother is asking the community to help her bring her son home

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — “He’s my baby and I just want him to come home,” said Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani’s mother.

She said she hasn’t spoken to her son Jelani since last Monday.

“Jelani doesn’t go days without talking to me… Jelani would call me two, three, four, five times, just to say nothing,” said Bolden Day.

The Illinois State University graduate student was last seen on August 24. His mother said he was furthering his education, pursuing a degree in speech pathology.

“He was excited about completing this, cause he wanted to go on and further his career,” said Bolden Day.

Now she’s asking anyone with any information to please come forward, to help her find her son.

“Any organizations, anybody who has connections or the ability to assist us, to help in these searches, if you have any information, I don’t care how small or how insignificant you may think that it is, everything is important,” said Bolden Day.

ISU Director of Media Relations Eric Jome said Day’s classmates and faculty are working to spread the word as much as possible.

“Classmates and faculty, they’ve also been very concerned, and they’ve also been very active in helping to get the word out about him, through social media and also through missing persons posters across campus and around the community,” said Jome.

And Bolden Day is keeping faith that Jelani will return home unharmed.