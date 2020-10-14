Jermontay Brock sentenced to 60 years for 2018 murders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Jermontay Brock was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday for killing two people at an off-campus house party near Bradley University in 2018.

Brock was found guilty of opening fire at the 2018 party near Bradley University on Aug. 20. Prosecutors said Brock tried to kill a high-ranking member of a rival gang to boost his reputation.

They said the bullet went through his intended target, Anthony Polnitz, and killed Bradley University freshman Nasjay Murry.

Brock was given 30 years for each murder. He is eligible for parole after he serves 20 years in prison.

