Jermontay Brock trial concludes arguments, jury found Brock guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jurors made a decision Thursday that a teenager on trial is guilty of killing two people at an off-campus house party.

The jury decided that 18-year-old Jermontay Brock is guilty of opening fire at the 2018 party near Bradley University. Prosecutors said Brock was trying to make a name for himself by killing a high-ranking member of a rival gang.

They said the bullet went through his intended target and also killed an 18-year-old pre-med student. Brock’s defense argued he bragged to detectives about being responsible for a crime he didn’t actually commit.

Wiretaps of the teenager allegedly talking about the murders with another gang member were played in court Thursday.

Both sides gave their closing arguments for the case into the late afternoon. The jury has been deliberating for over 90 minutes.

Brock was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

