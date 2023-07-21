PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — JS Touring and the Peoria Civic Center announced Friday that comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Peoria.

According to a Civic Center press release, Seinfeld will be performing on the Peoria Civic Center Theater stage on Sept. 13.

Seinfeld’s career took off after he appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is most well known for his award-winning comedy show “Seinfeld,” which aired for nine seasons.

Tickets will go on sale on July 28 and will be available at the Toyota Box Office and on Ticketmaster.com.