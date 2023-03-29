PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud.

Jersey Mike’s ‘month of giving’ campaign culminated Wednesday with the sandwich chain’s

‘day of giving’ where they give 100 percent of the day’s sales not just for profit to Easter Seals Central Illinois.

Now the outreach and advocacy organization and the sandwich giant have partnered for the ‘day.’

Community engagement manager Molly Hogeboom says together they made a massive impact here in Peoria.

She says her organization provides specialized pediatric therapy and other resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities, and other special needs.

“It says a lot about Jersey Mike’s, and the commitment to our community and especially the Easter Seals mission,” she says. “Sometimes we have restaurants give 10 percent, 20 percent of sales. But to have 100 percent of sales come back to Easter Seals Central Illinois is absolutely amazing.”

According to Hogeboom, community support like this is beneficial for Easter Seals to keep providing critical services, and to know they have such an impactful organization behind their families speaks volumes.

“From what we learned from Asario, the (local Jersey Mike’s) manager — it’s probably gonna be a packed house, which is a beautiful thing. And we’re really excited to have this partnership, and hopefully, continue it for years to come.”

Hogeboom says they are thankful for Jersey Mike’s and this commitment to the Easter Seals mission says a lot about how they go above and beyond for their community.

The sandwich chain had all hands on deck to support today’s ‘day of giving.’

Easter Seals has been a beacon of light for more than 100 years in their mission to help children with special needs, disabilities, and autism reach their full potential.