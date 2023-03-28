EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jersey Mike’s in East Peoria is raising funds for EasterSeals.

The location has been accepting donations all month, but Wednesday is the Day of Giving.

EasterSeals helps children with developmental disabilities and other special needs to reach their full potential. Each purchase at Jersey Mike’s tomorrow will go towards supporting the nonprofit’s mission. It is typically a busy day, but employees say it can be a rewarding experience.

“We know that tomorrow we are going to get beat up, we will have a line out the door and we will do it for 12 hours straight tomorrow, but it’s something we gear up for all year long and we’re excited to be able to give back,” said Johnna LaRue, an operator at the sandwich shop.

LaRue went on to say that the location is trying to raise more than $10,000 in funds for EasterSeals. They have already raised over $2,000 in donations this month.