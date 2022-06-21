PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Jesse Sullivan stopped in Peoria Tuesday night for the ‘Save Illinois Rally’ at Obed & Isaac’s.

Joining Sullivan at the rally was State Senator, Neil Anderson. Sullivan has never run for office before but said a new face will bring fresh input on the corruption in Illinois.

With just a few days until the primary, Sullivan said he is leading the vote over one of his opponents, Aurora Mayor, Richard Irvin.

“As he has been tanking in the polls, we have been surging and rising because they want a true conservative in this race and that is really what we represent is an outsider to the whole system that can change things in Springfield,” said Sullivan.

The primary will be held on Tuesday, June 28th. Sullivan said he will be in his hometown, Petersburg, Illinois.