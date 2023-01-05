SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois reached a new milestone as the organ/tissue donor registry has reached 7.5 million people.

According to an Illinois press release, over 10 million people in Illinois are eligible and 74% have registered.

“I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.”

Secretary White headed the Organ Donor Registry since 1999. White has a personal connection to organ donation. His sister, Doris Ivy, received a kidney transplant from an anonymous donor that gave her an extra 28 years of life.

Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry at www.LifeGoesOn.com or by calling 800-210-2106.