Community Players Theatre is putting on a production of Jesus Christ Superstar during the first week of November. To learn more a bit about the show, you can hear more from the lead actor in our interview.



For tickets, you can visit the Community Players website. The show will be taking place at the Community Players Theatre on 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington, IL 61701. You can also call the box office for more information at 309-663-2121.