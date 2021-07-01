Jett trial day 3: Autopsy on four-year-old took five hours due to amount of external injuries

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On day three of the trial of an East Peoria woman is underway in Tazewell County.

Lesli Jett, 34, is accused of beating four-year-old Tate Thurman to death in Feb. 2020. Jett originally told police Thurman fell down the stairs.

In the courtroom, East Peoria Police officer Fernando Alvarez testified he spoke to Jett at the hospital and took pictures of the boys’ hands, which were red. Jett told him it was from hair dye and cigarettes.

Also at the hospital that night was East Peoria Detective Dale Orr, who showed pictures to Jett who told him she did not know how he received the injuries on his body. She also claimed the child was very clumsy and “loves wrestling.”

In court Thursday, it was revealed the autopsy on Thurman lasted five hours. Orr said these usually take 75-90 minutes, but the extended timeline was due to three hours being spent examining external injuries.

Yesterday, a pediatric intensivist with OSF told the jury the explanation Jett gave, that Thurman fell down the stairs, was inconsistent with the severity of the injuries he suffered.