Jett trial day 4: Father of victim speaks, says accused did not cry when prognosis was given

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On day four of the trial for an East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s son, the court heard from the boy’s father.

Lesli Jett, 34, is accused of killing Tate Thurman, 4, in Feb. 2020. Friday, Tate’s father, Jeremy Thurman, spoke about his relationship with Jett and the night Tate died.

Text messages were shown in court displaying Jett’s displeasure with being home so often. Jeremy told the court he, “felt like she was blaming myself and my kids for not having enough free time.”

He also said the morning of Feb. 18, Tate had a bed-wetting accident, which Jett told him about, but did not say anything about any injuries.

When he got the phone call that his son was in the hospital, Jeremy said he was in Champaign for work. He had to have a coworker drive him back to Peoria because he was throwing up.

Jeremy said once he arrived at the hospital, he and Jett were told the prognosis, and she did not intitally cry.

“The neurologist said that he didn’t expect him to wake up,” he said. “She was specifically with me [for] that update.”

Jeremy said later in the evening when he was crying himself, he eventually saw Jett get emotional and cry. As predicted, Tate never woke up, and died two days later.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.