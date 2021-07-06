Jett trial day 5: In jail phone calls, accused begs ex-husband to take blame for killing child, threatens suicide

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Released phone calls from jail were a highlight of day five in the trial of an East Peoria woman pleading for her ex-husband to take the fall for the death of a little boy.

Lesli Jett, 35, is accused of beating her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son, Tate Thurman, to death on Feb. 18, 2020.

Prosecutors presented voicemails and calls in court Tuesday showing Jett pleaded with her ex-husband, Aaron Jett, and her sister Kelly to get her out of jail. They said said Jett has placed more than 300 calls from jail, including voicemails.

Repeatedly, Jett begged her ex to take the fall for her and even threatened suicide.

“I’m going to f***g kill myself, I already tried, you need to do this. Please its my life, its not a joke,” she said in a voicemail to Aaron.

In phone conversations with her sister, Jett said she did not kill the little boy, and repeatedly threatened to kill herself.

“He needs to say yes. It’s my life or Aaron’s life. He needs to tell them he did it,” she said. “You need to get to the police station right now. Call the detectives and tell them.”

However, Aaron’s work supervisor, Jason Contreras, took the stand to testify that he was working all day on Feb. 18, the day of the incident. Aaron began work at 6 a.m. and was there all afternoon.

Also speaking at the trial Tuesday was pediatrician and child abuse expert Dr. Channing Petrak, who treated Tate at OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria on Feb. 18.

Bumps and bruises are typical for a four-year-old, she said, but anything on the torso, ears, and backs of legs are highly suspicious.

“Other than the abrasion on the chin, which could be accidental, the remaining bruises are highly suspicious for abuse,” Dr. Petrak said. “Injuries along the jawline are highly suspicious for abuse… bruising anywhere on the soft part of the face…they don’t happen accidentally.”

Tate had bruises on his face, stomach, back, thighs and “multiple abrasions” on a foot, Petrak said.

Dr. Petrak described Tate’s facial injuries when presented with a photo: “There’s bruising on the left side of the forehead… extends into the hairline. There is an abrasion at the corner of the left eyelid.”

Tate’s maternal grandparents also took the stand. The Kents are licensed foster parents, and by law they are required to report suspected child abuse to the state. They said the boys slept over their home every other weekend, the last being Feb 8. 2020.

His grandfather, Doug Kent, described “his little buddy” as a good kid who like to have fun.

“He liked to play outside on swings, cars… his favorite thing was for me to smell his feet,” he said.

His grandmother, Carol Kent, said she observed a bump on Tate’s head while giving him a bath in Oct. 2019. She said Tate told her Jett caused the injury by hitting his head on the floor.

Mrs. Kent said she did not report it because she thought it was an accident and “wasn’t thinking possible abuse.” However, she said she took pictures of “bruises and markings” she observed on Tate’s face on Feb. 8. 2020., the last time she saw him alive. She said she later showed those pictures to law enforcement at the hospital.

Court resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m.