Jett trial day 5: In jail phone calls, accused claims her ex-husband killed Tate Thurman

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Released phone calls from jail were the highlight of day five in the trial of an East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s four-year-old son last February.

Prosecutors presented voicemails and calls in court Tuesday showing Jett pleaded with her ex-husband, Aaron Jett, and her sister Kelly to get her out of jail.

Repeatedly, Jett begged her ex to tell the police he was the one who killed Tate Thurman last year, and even threatened suicide.

“I’m going to kill myself. I already tried. I need my son,” she said.

In phone conversations with her sister, Jett said she did not kill Thurman but that her ex-husband did, and repeatedly threatened to kill herself.

“He needs to say yes. It’s my life or Aaron’s life. He needs to tell them he did it,” she said. “You need to get to the police station right now. Call the detectives and tell them.”

However, Aaron’s supervisor took the stand to testify that he was working all day on Feb. 18, the day of the incident. Aaron began work at 6 a.m. and was there all afternoon.

