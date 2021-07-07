Jett trial day 6: Forensic pathologist testifies boy had 260 injuries, consistent with child abuse

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that four-year-old Tate Thurman, who died in Feb. 2020, had 260 injuries on his body.

On trial for his death is Lesli Jett, 34, of East Peoria. At the time of the incident, Jett was dating Thurman’s father.

Dr. Amanda Youmans performed the autopsy on the child Feb. 24, 2020, four days after he was declared brain-dead. Thurman had 84 injuries to his head alone, which is consistent with child abuse.

On Thurman’s stomach were nine injuries. The amount of blood from his internal injuries led to multiple organ failure, and ultimately cardiac arrest, she said.

Along the child’s spine were multiple bruises, which could be consistent with defensive injuries from abuse.

“In children, they will sometimes get into a defensive pose: crouching down their head to protect their face, or they may lie on their side, fetal position, curled up in an attempt to hide their body,” Dr. Youmans said.

The prosecution is expected to rest sometime tomorrow.