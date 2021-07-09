Jett trial day 8: Accused takes the stand, 911 call played in court

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Week two for the trial of an East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s son has come to a close.

Friday, Lesli Jett, 34, took the stand to testify about the text messages she sent that showed her displeasure with the boy’s toilet training accident.

Jett is accused of beating four-year-old Tate Thurman to death in Feb. 2020. She said the text messages shown reflected her feelings in the moment, but they did not reflect how she felt about Tate.

The court also heard the 911 call Jett made the morning of the incident. She was crying and giving him CPR.

Jett claimed she was in the kitchen cleaning her fish tank when she heard Tate slip and fall. She also testified his father and older brother left the home before anything happened.

Also testifying Friday was Dr. Brad Bushman, a social psychology expert who studies violent media effects.

Thursday, the defense grilled the boys’ father, Jeremy Thurman, about wrestling and Tate’s older brother’s exposure to the activity.

Research shows violent video games, like the wrestling games used by the victim’s seven-year-old brother, can increase aggressive behavior in children, Bushman said on Friday.

“Young children, especially under eight, have a difficult time distinguishing real from fantasy. Everything seems real to them. You can even tell them it’s fake, but young children cannot reliably distinguish between reality and fantasy,” he said.

Bushman also testified that younger children have trouble understanding motives for aggression, like anger and jealousy.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Monday.