Jewel-Osco recalls bagged salad due to Possible Cyclospora contamination

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jewel-Osco is voluntarily recalling bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa due to it being potentially linked to an outbreak of Cyclospora.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal illness when ingested. Symptoms of infection include loss of appetite, stomach pains, increased gas, and diarrhea.

The recalled Signature Farms Garden Salad was sold in 12-ounce bags with best use dates between May 16 and July 4.

The product has a UPC code of 21130 98135, which can be found on the back of the package and bears the unique plant number S5417.

