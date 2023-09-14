BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday begins the 2023 High Holy Days for the Jewish community. These Holy Days bring in the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah is the first of the Holy Days and begins at sundown on Friday.

Traditionally, apples dipped into honey are eaten to commemorate this new year. Apples represent the circle of life and honey shows hope for a sweet new year. Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement is 10 days after Rosh Hashanah and ends the Holy Days.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe said this is when most of the Jewish community comes together for a spiritual celebration.

“It always brings me a sense of hope in light of the world that we live in because there are so many difficult things happening,” she said. “The world is chaotic. We should be able to come together and worship, and reflect, intentionally to seek blessing in such a challenging time.”

All Jewish Holidays begin at sundown.