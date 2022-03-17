PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While some people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, some celebrated a Jewish holiday called Purim.

The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated from the evening of March 16 into sundown of March 17.

Rabbi Eli Langsam, who is the executive director for the Chabad Jewish Center of Peoria & Bradley University, said it commemorates the saving of the Jewish people.

“The holiday of Purim is the story of Queen Esther, and that is when Haman wanted to wipe out the Jewish people, and thank God we were saved. As the Jewish saying goes, they wanted to kill us, we were saved, so we party,” said Langsam.

When Haman’s name is said during the reading of the Book of Esther, something unusual happens.

Executive Director for the Jewish Federation of Peoria Sue Katz said, “Every time that Haman’s name is mentioned in the story, we make noise. We drown his name out with the groggers [noisemakers] and people yell ‘boo,’ and it’s a fun holiday!”

People are also expected to partake in a few good deeds.

Langsam said, “We come together and we celebrate by having a festive meal, by reading the Book of Esther, by giving gifts of food to one another, and of course, caring for the poor.”

For those 21 and over, there are additional ways to celebrate.

“Actually, on Purim, people are supposed to get really drunk. You’re supposed to drink a lot to celebrate,” said Katz.

Rabbi Langsam said the reason behind the heavy drinking is so you can’t tell the difference between Haman, the man who wanted to kill the Jewish people, and Mordechai, a man who wouldn’t bow down to Haman.

So, long story short, “We celebrate our freedom as Jews when Haman was out to destroy us, but it didn’t work and instead… the verdict came on him,” said Mark Rosenberg, who celebrated Purim.

Jewish holidays fall on the Hebrew calendar, so Purim will most likely fall on a different date next year.