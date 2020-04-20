Jim Ardis joins Mayors around the country calling on Congress to make federal support available to all cities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis is calling on Congress and the Administration to make federal support available to all cities.

In a statement, Mayor Ardis wrote that he stands with the United States Conference of Mayors to call upon the federal government to make federal support available to local and state governments as resources and revenues vanish due to the shutdown.

“At this time when critical services are most essential, I, along with my colleague mayors and the United States Conference of Mayors, are calling on Congress and the Administration to make federal support available to local and state governments. Defeating COVID-19 requires us to work together and support all cities,” Ardis said.

Ardis wrote that he hopes the federal government will help local budgets drained by the COVID-19 econmic shutdown and help maintain critical public services.

You can read the full statement below:

