PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was the last day on the job for Peoria’s fire chief after nearly three decades with the Peoria Fire Department.

Chief Jim Bachman’s retirement from the Peoria Fire Department became official Friday at noon after serving in the role for less than a year.

Bachman announced in January that he would be retiring from the department after serving the City of Peoria for 28 years.

Bachman began in Peoria as a firefighter in 1994 and took over as fire chief following the retirement of Tony Ardis last May. Before being named chief, Bachman was a firefighter, engineer, battalion chief, and division chief of operations.

Bachman said it was an honor to serve in all his roles for as long as he did.

“I’m grateful, very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in for the last 28 years as a firefighter,” Bachman said. “It’s certainly been challenging at times, but I can’t imagine doing anything else, it’s been very rewarding for me.”

Bachman said he does not know what he will do with his free time.

Shawn Sollberger will serve as the interim fire chief while the city completes a nationwide search for someone to replace Bachman.