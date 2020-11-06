Jim Montelongo announces mayoral run in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s fourth district city councilman announced Friday he’s running for mayor.

The announcement happened around 11 a.m. in front of his home in Peoria.

Montelongo said he’s focused on getting the city’s financial situation in order, creating jobs and opportunities to bring people to the city and grow businesses, and ensure the safety of local neighborhoods.

“My approach will be to continue meeting with residents, neighborhoods, and businesses weekly all over the city, just like I have for almost the last eight years as a district councilman and as an at-large city councilman,” Montelongo said.

Montelongo previously announced he would not be seeking re-election for his seat and hinted at a run for mayor.

