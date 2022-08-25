PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — MLB star Jim Thone is getting a statue built that will stand 9 feet tall on the inside of the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

A native of Peoria, Thome fell in love with the sport of Baseball from an early age. After attending Illinois Central College he was drafted to the Cleveland Indians in 1989.

Thome has hit 612 home runs in his career making him the 8th most of all time. His accomplishments off the field include donating to The Children’s Home Association and other non-profits.

The Children’s Home Association CEO Matt George unveiled the scale model statue where he mentioned all of Thome’s achievements.

“When we think of Jim Thome and we all know Jim but when you think of him you do think of the 600 plus home runs and the bombs that are going, you do think of his parents and the impact but you also think of helping the children’s hospital and so many other great organizations here in town,” said George.

Originally slated for 2019 the project had to be postponed until after the pandemic. All donations to the project go directly to sculpting the statue.

Click to donate to the Jim Thome Bronze Project